Driver shot, killed after leading Virginia troopers on chase

According to authorities, the driver displayed a firearm and was refusing verbal commands before being shot.
RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities said a man was shot and killed Saturday during a traffic stop after troopers said he led them on a chase, displayed a firearm and refused verbal commands. 

A Virginia State Police news release said that a trooper spotted the man's car speeding on Interstate 64 in Henrico County northwest of Richmond.  

The State Police said the driver refused to stop after a trooper followed and activated his emergency lights and siren. 

Authorities said the driver then tried to make a U-turn but ran off the interstate and became stuck in a median. According to officials, the driver was fatally shot after displaying a firearm and refusing verbal commands.

