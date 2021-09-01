Driver shot, killed after leading Virginia troopers on chase

According to authorities, the driver displayed a firearm and was refusing verbal commands before being shot.

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities said a man was shot and killed Saturday during a traffic stop after troopers said he led them on a chase, displayed a firearm and refused verbal commands.

A Virginia State Police news release said that a trooper spotted the man's car speeding on Interstate 64 in Henrico County northwest of Richmond.

The State Police said the driver refused to stop after a trooper followed and activated his emergency lights and siren.