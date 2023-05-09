3 foals pass away in Chincoteague

According to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, three foals passed away this season. Their names were Flower, Seaside Miracle and Magic.

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Three foals didn't make it to Pony Penning in Chincoteague this year.

The fire company said many factors can lead to a foal passing away, such as infections, herd dynamics, breeding or unexpected separation.

"In recent history, we have been successful in saving many foals and adults alike because there are so many people that see them daily who can alert us if there is a problem before it becomes life-threatening. Sometimes Mother Nature has different plans and no matter the circumstances a foal can perish with even the very best care," the fire company wrote on Facebook.

The fire cited statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that in normal domestic horses, foal mortality is 5.8% within the first month of life.