ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A 5-month-old child died after being ejected from an SUV in a crash in Accomack County on Saturday.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred around 7:52 a.m. on Route 13 north of Merry Cat Lane.

Quanisha Bennett was driving a 2010 Honda Pilot when she drove off the road traveling southbound on Route 13.

Bennett overcorrected the SUV and drove into a ditch and hit a culvert.

That caused it to overturn and a 5-month-old child was ejected from the SUV, PIO Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

The infant, Ronald J. Bennett III, was not in his child safety seat.

He was taken by Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance to CHKD in Norfolk, where he died from his injuries.

Quanisha Bennett and three other passengers suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Anaya said neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

No charges will be filed at this time, she said.

