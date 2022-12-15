Man accused of opening fire on Accomack County sheriff's deputies

Anthony Dwayne Baumgardner is currently being held at the Accomack County Jail without bond.

QUINBY, Va. — A man on Virginia's Eastern Shore has been charged with attempted capital murder after being accused of opening fire on sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office said the incident began shortly before 4 p.m. when deputies were called to a home on Creek View Lane in Quinby for reports of a verbal fight between a mother and son.

Deputies arrived to find a woman on the home's front porch. As they were speaking with the woman, 18-year-old Anthony Dwayne Baumgardner allegedly came out of the home, brandishing a gun. The deputies took cover behind their vehicle and Baumgardner went back inside, where deputies said he began opening fire.

Additional law enforcement were called to the home, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Baumgardner was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for unspecified injuries. The sheriff's office said he has since been released and is now being held at the Accomack County Jail without bond.

Baumgardner is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and vandalism.