ACCOMAC, Va. — Three people were shot and the person who pulled the trigger is still on the run, according to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

On December 27 around 11:15 p.m., officials received a 911 call that reported a person was shot in the 22200 block of Daugherty Road in Accomac. Another caller said a person had been shot in the area of Church Road.

When officers arrived on Daugherty Road, they found a man laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two women with gunshot wounds were later found nearby on Church Road.

After investigating further, deputies learned that the man and two women were standing outside together at a residence on Daugherty Road when they were approached by an unknown person who fired multiple shots. The person hit all three victims. The suspect was able to get away before deputies arrived on the scene.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital by rescue personnel.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Parksley Police Department and the Onancock Police Department.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.

