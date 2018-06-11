ACCOMAC, Va. (Delmarva Now) — Plans are progressing to build a natural gas pipeline on the Eastern Shore.

Jerry Saunders, a principal with Delmarva Pipeline Company, updated the Accomack County Board of Supervisors on the project.

"The idea is to bring economic benefit to the community ... at the same time also making sure that we do not do anything that impacts your environment adversely," Saunders said, adding local industry is at a disadvantage without natural gas.

He quoted relative costs of heating oil, at $26.20 per 1 million BTU; electricity, at a cost of $18.15; and propane, at $38.76 — compared to the cost of natural gas, at $8.39.

"Natural gas is significantly cheaper" than other energy sources available on the Eastern Shore, Sanders said, calling natural gas safe, abundant, cleaner than coal or oil, and the technology to supply it "very proven."

"It will be a big job creator. ... It also will impact the electricity generation," he said.

H4 Capital Partners' executives for the past four-plus years have largely been working behind the scenes, performing engineering work and stoking public and private interest in the 180-mile pipeline.

Now comes winning approvals from state and federal regulators.

Sanders, one of H4's partners, said earlier this year the company's goal is to have gas flowing to Somerset and Accomack counties, which currently have no access to piped natural gas, by late 2021 or early 2022.

The Delmarva Pipeline Company, H4's subsidiary, plans to connect to an existing pipeline in Cecil County, then head south through Maryland's Eastern Shore, traversing eight of the nine counties and paralleling Route 13 south of Salisbury.

The plan is to likely keep the pipeline's path to the western side of the Delaware line, to keep it to two states instead of three, Saunders said.

The pipeline would bring natural gas to the last three Maryland counties without distribution line — Kent, Queen Anne's and Somerset — and to the northern part of Accomack County in Virginia.

Advocates for natural gas say it's cleaner and cheaper than other fossil fuels.

Benefits to Accomack County from the pipeline include an estimated 1,000 new jobs and $80,000 to $120,000 per year in local taxes and $10,000 per franchise fee, Sanders told Accomack's Board of Supervisors in 2013.

The plan is to run the pipeline largely along existing rights-of-way for utility transmission corridors, such as high-tension electric lines, Sanders said.

The planned terminus in Accomack County is just south of the Perdue Farms plant in Accomac.

Saunders showed Accomack officials a map of the United States, showing existing natural gas pipelines.

"If you look at the map, the only place in the country that doesn't have a backbone for natural gas is the Shore," he said, noting there are 2.4 million miles of pipe in the United States.

The company wants to add to that the 180-mile Delmarva pipeline.

The company's plan is to build a "backbone" that will be used by some larger commercial entities, with the idea that other companies in the future would provide service to residences and smaller businesses in the area.

"There are some larger customers that are contracting directly with us," he said.

The plan is to run the pipeline under major waterways on the route.

"We do not touch the water; we actually drill underneath a water source," Saunders said, adding the pipeline will be put "several feet below" the bottom of major waterways.

That is a tightly regulated process, he said.

The route as it is laid out at this point in Virginia does not go close to any saltwater marshes, he said.

"One of the things that we also worry about is how close to the surface the aquifer is ... because it can cause the pipe to float," Saunders said.

The pipeline will be located between 36 inches and six feet underground.

"Even if you are going through a farm ... afterwards, people plant right over top of it," he said.

Saunders' update was greeted with enthusiasm by Accomack officials.

"We certainly want natural gas here," said Supervisor Paul Muhly.

"We're excited," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Crockett.

