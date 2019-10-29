ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Accomack County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a woman found dead near a vehicle.

On October 25, deputies were called to investigate an abandoned vehicle near the pond in Virginia Landing in Quinby around 7:15 a.m. After deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a body of a deceased woman near the vehicle.

The body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk.

On October 28, the body of the deceased was identified as 66-year-old Patsy Ellen Kitabayashi of Quinby, Virginia. The Medical Examiner determined that her cause of death was accidental.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Virginia State Police, Painter Fire Company, and the Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-566.

RELATED: Deputies investigating after woman found dead near car in Accomack County

RELATED: Sheriff's Office: Man shot several times in Accomack County