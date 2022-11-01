The Antares rocket will launch from Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore

WASHINGTON — Want to see a rocket shoot off into space? You've got a chance to do just that this weekend!

NASA is sending Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket to the International Space Station. Bright and early on Nov. 6th the rocket will launch from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Weather permitting the launch will be visible for most of the DMV.

Here’s everything you need to know about lift off.

The launch is set for 5:50 a.m. but remember that it’s Daylight-Saving time so be sure to adjust your clocks before you go to bed on Nov. 5th.

If you want to be as close as possible to the launch head out to the NASA Visitor Center at Wallops. Gates open at 3:30 a.m. You will also be able to see the launch from the beaches in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. If you are on Chincoteague Island a good viewing spot will be either Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Roach between Chincoteague and Assateague islands.

Want to see a rocket launch? 🚀



If you live in or near the Mid-Atlantic region, you’re in luck— our #NG18 cargo mission is set to launch to the @Space_Station on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 5:30am ET (2130 UTC). With clear skies, you might see it. Viewing times: https://t.co/YSk0Wbmd7r pic.twitter.com/dVRrRBoBK2 — NASA (@NASA) October 22, 2022

If all goes as planned and skies are clear, then areas east of Leesburg should see the rocket about 60-90 seconds after liftoff. Areas to the west of Leesburg should see the rocket about 90–120 seconds after liftoff.