Want to see a rocket shoot off into space? You've got a chance to do just that this weekend!
NASA is sending Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket to the International Space Station. Bright and early on Nov. 6th the rocket will launch from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Weather permitting the launch will be visible for most of the DMV.
According to NASA, “this will be Northrop Grumman’s 18th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, delivering science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.” The rocket itself can carry over 17,600 pounds of cargo.
Here’s everything you need to know about lift off.
The launch is set for 5:50 a.m. but remember that it’s Daylight-Saving time so be sure to adjust your clocks before you go to bed on Nov. 5th.
If you want to be as close as possible to the launch head out to the NASA Visitor Center at Wallops. Gates open at 3:30 a.m. You will also be able to see the launch from the beaches in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. If you are on Chincoteague Island a good viewing spot will be either Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Roach between Chincoteague and Assateague islands.
If all goes as planned and skies are clear, then areas east of Leesburg should see the rocket about 60-90 seconds after liftoff. Areas to the west of Leesburg should see the rocket about 90–120 seconds after liftoff.
If you want to follow along with the live launch commentary, NASA TV will cover the launch starting at 5:30 a.m.