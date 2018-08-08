BERLIN, Md. (Delmarva Now) — A member of the Assateague Island National Seashore's herd was hit by a motorist Monday night, the park reported on its Facebook page.

The 2-year-old stallion N2BHS-AO, also known as Adriana’s Yankee Prince, "was struck by a motor vehicle along the Route 611 causeway" Monday night at about 9 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The horse was located Tuesday morning and assessed for injuries. His left hind leg was swollen, but the horse was able to place full weight on the leg and move around without much difficulty, the park reported. A small laceration over the left rib cage was also observed, and park wildlife staff will continue to monitor his condition in the weeks ahead. An investigation is ongoing.

Park officials remind visitors to slow down and drive with caution along Assateague’s roadways, and to be on the lookout for horses and other wildlife when visiting the National Seashore.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved