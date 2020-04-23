Authorities capture Bloods gang member on the run from Eastern Shore attempted murder charge

NORFOLK, Va. — A Bloods gang member on the run from attempted murder charges in Accomack County last month was captured on Thursday.
Robert “RJ” James Northan Jr., 34, was arrested as a result of an extensive multi-agency fugitive investigation, officials said in a news release.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force members from Norfolk and Salisbury, Maryland, arrested Northan around 9:45 a.m. at a hotel in Pocomoke City, Maryland.
The Accomack County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a shooting on Tyler Lane on March 25, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
After an investigation related to this incident, law enforcement put out a warrant for Northan.
He is charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The following agencies assisted in the investigation: U.S. Marshals, FBI, Accomack Sheriff’s Office, Northampton Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, Eastern Shore Drug Task Force, and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.
Northan is being held at the Worcester County Detention Center awaiting return to Virginia, officials said.