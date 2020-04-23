Authorities capture Bloods gang member on the run from Eastern Shore attempted murder charge

Robert “RJ” James Northan Jr., 34, was arrested on Thursday as a result of an extensive multi-agency fugitive investigation.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Bloods gang member on the run from attempted murder charges in Accomack County last month was captured on Thursday.

Robert “RJ” James Northan Jr., 34, was arrested as a result of an extensive multi-agency fugitive investigation, officials said in a news release.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force members from Norfolk and Salisbury, Maryland, arrested Northan around 9:45 a.m. at a hotel in Pocomoke City, Maryland.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a shooting on Tyler Lane on March 25, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

After an investigation related to this incident, law enforcement put out a warrant for Northan.

He is charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The following agencies assisted in the investigation: U.S. Marshals, FBI, Accomack Sheriff’s Office, Northampton Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, Eastern Shore Drug Task Force, and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.