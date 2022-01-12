Body of missing man found off Chincoteague beach

Dewey Elmer Hall Sr. was last seen in the early morning hours of Nov. 4. He was reported missing just three days later.

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The body of a man who'd been missing for nearly three weeks was found on a beach in Chincoteague.

According to the Chincoteague Police Department, officials recovered the body near the water on Assateague Beach on Nov. 24.

The medical examiner's office in Norfolk identified the remains as Dewey Elmer Hall Sr., of Chincoteague. Hall was last seen in the early morning hours of Nov. 4. He was reported missing just three days later.