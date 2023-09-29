Woman wins $1 million in Powerball drawing buying winning ticket in Cape Charles

Christine Oberheitmann said she only buys a ticket when the jackpot gets big.

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — There's a brand new millionaire thanks to a Powerball ticket purchase on the Eastern Shore!

Christine Oberheitmann was driving through Cape Charles earlier this month on her way back home to Maryland when she stopped at Sting-Rays to get a Powerball ticket. Oberheitmann said she only buys a ticket when the jackpot gets big.

The jackpot had grown to $500 million when she bought a ticket for the September 9 drawing, letting the computer randomly select her numbers.

When the winning numbers were drawn, her ticket ended up matching five of them to win the $1 million prize. The only number she didn't match was the Powerball number.

