Woman wins $1 million in Powerball drawing buying winning ticket in Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — There's a brand new millionaire thanks to a Powerball ticket purchase on the Eastern Shore!
Christine Oberheitmann was driving through Cape Charles earlier this month on her way back home to Maryland when she stopped at Sting-Rays to get a Powerball ticket. Oberheitmann said she only buys a ticket when the jackpot gets big.
The jackpot had grown to $500 million when she bought a ticket for the September 9 drawing, letting the computer randomly select her numbers.
When the winning numbers were drawn, her ticket ended up matching five of them to win the $1 million prize. The only number she didn't match was the Powerball number.
The next Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Saturday. The jackpot is currently up to $960 million!