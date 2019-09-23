CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Virginia oysters and beer will be on tap in Cape Charles on Friday, October 4, at a fun and educational Chesapeake Bay Foundation event at The Oyster Farm.

While visitors enjoy local seafood and beer, they can meet oyster farmers and oyster restoration experts at the event. During the event, participants can also collect stamps at each station in an Oysters on Tap passport, making them eligible for a raffle for oyster-themed prizes.

“Come join us to eat, drink, and learn about the amazing ways oysters have contributed to the history, economy, and ecology of our region,” said CBF Virginia Voices Outreach Coordinator Jay Ford. “Enjoy the bounty of our waters and find out how you can help the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance add 10 billion oysters in the Bay by 2025.”

The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at C-Pier at the Oyster Farm at 500 Marina Village Circle in Cape Charles. Tickets for the event are $25 each and include beer and all-you-can-eat raw oysters.

Oysters will be provided by several Eastern Shore aquaculture operations, including HM Terry Co., Lambert Shellfish, Primo Clams and Oysters from Walker’s Seafood, Ruby Salts Oyster Co., and Shooting Point Oyster Company.

Click here to register for the event.

