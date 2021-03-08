Six rescued after boat sinks 60 miles off the coast of Chincoteague

A fishing boat, along with the Coast Guard, came to the aid of six people who abandoned ship and had taken refuge aboard a life raft.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard, along with help from a Good Samaritan, rescued six people from a life raft after their boat sank.

The Coast Guard said it happened about 60 miles east of Chincoteague on Monday. No one was hurt, but the 34-foot boat, The Knot Stressin', is unrecoverable.

Watchstanders said they received a distress call from the boat's captain, saying the engine room had flooded and everyone aboard was abandoning ship.

A 47-foot Motor Life Boat was launched from Coast Guard Station Chincoteague, and the Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish was also diverted to assist in rescue efforts.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued, and the captain of the Fishbone, a 65-foot fishing vessel in the area, responded and was able to retrieve all six survivors.