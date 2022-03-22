Body found in water off of Chincoteague

Authorities believe a body found in the water off of Chincoteague is that of Nathan Jenkins, who had been missing since a January boating accident.

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Editor's Note : The above video is from a previous story about water safety tips offered by the Coast Guard.

Authorities believe a body found in the water off of Virginia's Eastern Shore is that of a missing boater.

Virginia Marine Police say Nathan Jenkins had been missing since January 22, 2022, following a boating accident that left one other person dead.

On Monday, March 21, Marine Police officers recovered a body in the water off of Chincoteague that is believed to be Jenkins. However, positive identification will still need to be made by the medical examiner.