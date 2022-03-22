Body found in water off of Chincoteague

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about water safety tips offered by the Coast Guard.
Authorities believe a body found in the water off of Virginia's Eastern Shore is that of a missing boater.
Virginia Marine Police say Nathan Jenkins had been missing since January 22, 2022, following a boating accident that left one other person dead.
On Monday, March 21, Marine Police officers recovered a body in the water off of Chincoteague that is believed to be Jenkins. However, positive identification will still need to be made by the medical examiner.
In a news release, the Virginia Marine Police said it extended its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.