Body found in water off of Chincoteague

Authorities believe a body found in the water off of Chincoteague is that of Nathan Jenkins, who had been missing since a January boating accident.

Authorities believe a body found in the water off of Virginia's Eastern Shore is that of a missing boater.

Virginia Marine Police say Nathan Jenkins had been missing since January 22, 2022, following a boating accident that left one other person dead.

On Monday, March 21, Marine Police officers recovered a body in the water off of Chincoteague that is believed to be Jenkins. However, positive identification will still need to be made by the medical examiner.

In a news release, the Virginia Marine Police said it extended its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.

