Chincoteague Island body identified as missing woman

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. — Authorities identified a body police found in Chincoteague last Thursday as the missing woman Jennifer Rae Barnes.
Police in Chincoteague had been searching for 42-year-old Barnes since April 16, when she was last seen. She was officially reported missing on April 18. Monday, police officially connected Barnes' identity with her body.
They have not determined the cause of death yet. Police said preliminary autopsy reports did not find any evidence of trauma.
Her body, which was found on the southern end of Chincoteague Island just off of Zed Ayers Lane, was examined and identified by the Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk.