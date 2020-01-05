Chincoteague Island body identified as missing woman

Police had been searching for Jennifer Rae Barnes since she went missing on April 18. On May 4, police confirmed a body they found was identified as Barnes.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. — Authorities identified a body police found in Chincoteague last Thursday as the missing woman Jennifer Rae Barnes.

Police in Chincoteague had been searching for 42-year-old Barnes since April 16, when she was last seen. She was officially reported missing on April 18. Monday, police officially connected Barnes' identity with her body.

They have not determined the cause of death yet. Police said preliminary autopsy reports did not find any evidence of trauma.