CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (Delmarva Now) — The Chincoteague Police Department has taken on a popular lip sync challenge that has been spreading rapidly throughout law enforcement agencies around the nation.

Chincoteague police on July 11 polled the department's followers on social media about whether they should make a lip sync video of their own.

"24 hour poll. We have had several requests to do the Lip Sync challenge. ... We’ve decided to poll our followers. Who wants to see Chincoteague Police Department do one???" the post on the department's Facebook page said.

Their answer came back a resounding "Yes," with 97 percent responding in the affirmative.

The department announced it would indeed make a video, which it uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday:

The featured song in question? "Whatever It Takes" by Imagine Dragons. Chincoteague then passed the challenge on to Emporia, Virginia Police, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Police Department, and the Accomack County Sheriff's Office.

The announcement came just as Pony Penning week, arguably Chincoteague's busiest week of the year, was getting underway.

Chincoteague's 93rd annual Pony Penning Week kicked off with the roundup of the wild ponies July 21 and 22, followed by the Beach Walk of the northern herd early Monday morning.

Pony Swim day is Wednesday, with the Pony Auction to follow Thursday morning.

The event, which benefits the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, draws thousands to the island each year.

The Chincoteague Police Department, with 10 sworn officers, is the primary law enforcement agency charged with protecting nearly 3,000 residents and about 1.4 million visitors who come each year to Chincoteague.

The department's dispatch center in 2016 answered about 7,400 calls for service, according to the town website.

The recent lip sync battle/challenge among law enforcement agencies started in June with a deputy in the Bexar County, Texas Sheriff's Department, according to ABC News.

The department on June 19 posted a video of Deputy Alexander Mena singing "Fuiste Mala" by the Kumbia Kings — the video went viral, getting more than 1.4 million views by early July, according to the report.

From there, the trend spread rapidly throughout the country, with officers posting their own departments' lip sync videos, using the hashtags #LipSyncBattle or #LipSyncChallenge.

