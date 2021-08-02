Bidders spend a record $400K at Chincoteague pony auction

Although the pandemic forced organizers to cancel festivities and hold the auction online for a second year, fans of the famed ponies still supported the auction.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says the Chincoteague Island’s pony auction netted more than $400,000, a record for the annual event.

The Daily Times reports that although the pandemic forced organizers to cancel festivities and hold the auction online for a second year, fans of the famed ponies still supported the auction, which ended Thursday.

Bidders spent $420,150, including $3,200 on donated items like quilts and wind chimes. The company says that’s an all-time high, breaking a record $388,000 spent on ponies last year.