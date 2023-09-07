3 people in Chincoteague displaced after early morning fire, caused by 'wire shortage'

Around 2:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to Wildcat Lane. The fire spread from a wire shortage, says the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Three people are displaced after a fire started in Chincoteague early Thursday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Wildcat Lane.

The fire spread from a wire shortage next to the air handler, says the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

Most of the flames had been put out by the people in the residence by the time crews arrived, but according to investigation, the fire had spread up to three feet up and over a foot down.

Firefighters utilized "water cans and thermal imaging to contain the spread."

The company said if no one had been home, the fire likely would have been an involved structure at the time of dispatch, but thanks to working fire alarms the family was alerted in time.

The scene was cleared at 3:30 a.m. after an extensive search.