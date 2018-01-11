CAPE CHARLES, Va. (Delmarva Now) — Being properly prepared can make the difference between life and death for boaters who take to the water during cold weather, according to the U. S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard did a cold-water survival demonstration in the waters off Cape Charles on Tuesday.

"This is a pretty important topic — especially this time of year," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Shannon Kearney, a public affairs officer for the Coast Guard. "This time of year, the water temperature is really dropping, which can be very dangerous."

Temperatures below 70 degrees can cause hypothermia, and prolonged exposure to cold water can result in unconsciousness and even death, Kearney said.

The demonstration happened on a gorgeous, sunny autumn day, with the air temperature at about 55 degrees and the water temperature at about 60.

That is just the kind of day when boaters might let down their guard, according to officials.

"People are still out fishing, doing their thing," said Lt. Gary George, a public affairs officer with Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Still, the water temperature was "very close" to conditions when alerts are posted for boater awareness, according to Chief Bryce Adams of Coast Guard Station Cape Charles.

"Sixty degrees is when we start our cold-weather procedures," he said.

The demonstration was part of a seasonal kickoff for a joint program that started last spring between Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads and the National Weather Service, George said.

The program is called Paddle Craft Risk Cold Water Danger.

It was started in part because of an increasing trend in kayak- and paddleboard-related incidents and fatalities during the last decade, according to the National Weather Service.

SEE ALSO: Coast Guard, National Weather Service warn of cold water dangers

On days when air temperatures are above 60 degrees, the water is below 60, winds are less than 23 mph and the difference between the air and water temperatures is 15 degrees or higher, the weather service will send out an alert, warning paddlers of potential dangers.

The service will use social media and forecast updates to send out alerts using the hashtag #paddlecraftrisk.

In the month of April 2018, there were four back-to-back fatalities related to cold water in North Carolina and Maryland, according to the Coast Guard.

Conversely, on April 18, one man survived a cold-water incident in Maryland by wearing his life jacket and properly utilizing a sound signaling device.

With waterfowl and striped bass seasons taking place in the winter and spring months, the Coast Guard is working to inform the public of the dangers of cold water and how to prevent and react during an incident.

On the Eastern Shore of Virginia, waterfowl hunting and fishing during the fall is of special concern when it comes to cold-water survival, officials say.

"What I'd like to stress is, everybody needs to have a life jacket when they are out on the water. The hunting and fishing community here is huge, and a lot of people wear waders out in the colder weather — out striper fishing, doing commercial fishing or hunting. One big takeaway from that is, if you are going to wear waders, make sure you have your life jacket on and keep your waders unfastened at the top, so that if you do go in the water you can pull them off a lot quicker. And, of course, dress for the colder water, not just the air temperature outside," said Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Blake Westforth of Coast Guard Station Cape Charles.

Waterfowl hunting can require a lot of gear, and "it's important to not overload your boat and it's important to not sacrifice your survival gear for your hunting gear — because you never know when you are going to need it," said Kearney.

Water temperatures below 70 degrees are considered dangerous, and around 20 percent of people who fall into cold water die within the first minute due to cold-water shock.

Muscle control begins to deteriorate within 10 minutes of cold-water exposure, making it extremely difficult to swim or stay afloat without a life jacket.

Taking preventative measures, having the right gear and appropriately reacting to a situation can save a person’s life. according to the Coast Guard.

Two Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles demonstrated what can happen to a kayaker who falls into the water in cooler weather.

One kayaker was wearing a Coast Guard-approved personal floatation device, or life jacket, and he also had with him a whistle and a mirror to use to signal for help.

The other had no whistle or mirror, and also was not wearing a personal floatation device — although he had one aboard his kayak.

Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Termini played the role of the better-prepared kayaker for the demonstration.

Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Termini falls into the water on purpose to demonstrate proper cold-water survival techniques during a Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 U.S. Coast Guard demonstration in Cape Charles, Virginia.

Phillip Spohn, Delmarva Now

Still, falling into cold water is a serious matter, he said.

He described afterward what if felt like during the demonstration.

"As soon as you fall into the water, it's pretty cold — it takes your breath away pretty quickly," he said.

Assuming the HELP position, with knees close to the body and arms close to the sides — the acronym stands for Heat Escape Lessening Posture — helps keep some body heat for longer, he said, adding, "If you are not, and you are flailing about, you get pretty cold pretty quickly."

Having a whistle — a plastic one, not one with a cork ball inside, which could become waterlogged and stop working — along with a signal mirror, is crucial for survival, Termini said.

"You can get a signal mirror and a whistle for about 10 bucks at your local marine store — and these things can really make the difference between you living or dying," he said.

Seaman Benjamin Woodward, who played the unprepared kayaker, said, "When I first hit the water, your body kind of goes into shock ... Your body goes numb really quick."

Trying to retrieve the life jacket from the kayak and put it on while he was in the water was hard and used a lot of energy, he said.

"Not having a life jacket on is going to be pretty dangerous, so I would advise you to definitely wear that if you are going to be out in cold water," he said.

A U.S. Coast Guard member demonstrates survival techniques on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 in Cape Charles, Virginia.

Phillip Spohn, Delmarva Now

In addition to always wearing an approved personal flotation device and carrying a whistle and a mirror, the Coast Guard is urging kayakers and other non-motorized boaters to affix to their vessel an orange identification sticker with identifying information about the boat's owner written in permanent marker, Kearney said.

The stickers are available where vessels are sold and Coast Guard auxiliaries also provide them to boaters for free. Find a nearby auxiliary here: http://www.cgaux.org/units.php

When a kayak, canoe or standup paddleboard is found adrift with no identifying information, the Coast Guard must assume a person is missing, sparking a search and rescue effort.

With an identification sticker on the vessel, the Coast Guard can contact the owner to determine if someone is indeed missing, saving both man-hours and money if a search is not warranted.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved