Coast Guard rescues woman swept out to sea off the coast of the Eastern Shore

Rescuers found the woman clinging to a boogie board, about a mile off shore.

ONLEY, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard says a woman was rescued after she was swept out to sea, off the coast of the Virginia Eastern Shore on Friday.

The Coast Guard said the 67-year-old woman's husband called 911 after seeing his wife get swept away from the Metompkin Inlet in Accomack County.

A boat crew was dispatched from Coast Guard Station Wachapreague and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City was also dispatched to search for the woman. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission also joined the search efforts.

The Coast Guard said its boat crew located the woman about a mile off the inlet, clinging to a boogie board.

The crew brought her on board and took her to Folly Creek Boat Ramp.