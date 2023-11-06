Coast Guard searching for source of 'mayday' call off of Eastern Shore

The radio transmission didn't contain a GPS location, or provide a vessel name or the nature of why they were in distress.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard reported Sunday morning that they're searching by air and sea for whoever put out a mayday call over the radio.

According to a spokesperson, the radio transmission didn't contain a GPS location, or provide a vessel name or the nature of why they were in distress. They also said that hadn't received any other reports of a vessel in distress.

Several other vessels reported also hearing the broadcast.

The Coast Guard said they're searching the vicinity of Washington Canyon, offshore from Virginia, which is where the call is believed to have come from.