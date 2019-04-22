ONLEY, Va. — Congresswoman Elaine Luria will be hosting an open house on April 23 in Onley to meet with Eastern Shore residents.

The open house will provide an opportunity for Luria and her team to meet attendees, provide updates from Washington, and assist with any requests.

“Representing the Eastern Shore is an honor, and my staff and I stand ready to hear from residents, answer questions, and offer our services,” Congresswoman Luria said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to be a voice for the Eastern Shore in Washington, and I look forward to meeting with the great people I represent.”

The open house in Onley will be held Tuesday, April 23, between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Onley Town Center located at 25020 Shore Parkway.

Virginians living in the Second Congressional District are always encouraged to call Congresswoman Luria’s offices in Washington, Virginia Beach, and Onley to request assistance, discuss upcoming congressional votes, and ask about any other federal needs.

