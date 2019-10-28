ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — The Accomack County Sheriff said his office was investigating the death of woman after deputies found her body near a car in Quinby.

The sheriff's office received a call about an abandoned vehicle around 7:15 a.m. on October 25. The vehicle was near the pond in Virginia Landing RV Campground. After deputies got to the area, they found a body near the vehicle.

Sheriff Todd E. Godwin said Monday that the body was at the medical examiner's office in Norfolk.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Virginia State Police, Painter Fire Company, and the Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company helped the sheriff's office in its response.

Godwin asked anyone with information about the person found dead to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. He said people also could submit tips through the sheriff's office's website.