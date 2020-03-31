Deputies investigating murder in Accomack County

ATLANTIC, Va. — Deputies in Accomack County are asking for the public's help after a man was found shot to death in Atlantic.
Investigators said they received reports of a shooting shortly after midnight on March 28. Deputies went to a home on Tull Circle in Atlantic, where they found a man lying on the living room floor, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, 42-year-old Cervone Copes, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating Copes' death as a homicide.
Anyone who might have information about this shooting is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips can also be submitted through at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.