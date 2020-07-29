Deputies: Man accidentally drowns offshore in Accomack

The man's body was found shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, floating off of Scarborough's Island near Harborton.

HARBORTON, Va. — Deputies say a body found floating in the waters of Accomack County is of a man who appears to have accidentally drowned.

The body was found shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, floating off of Scarborough's Island near Harborton.

The body, identified as 35-year-old Jeff Joseph Koltys, Junior of Onancock, was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner's Ofice. His cause of death was determined as an accidental drowning.