Deputies: Man accidentally drowns offshore in Accomack

HARBORTON, Va. — Deputies say a body found floating in the waters of Accomack County is of a man who appears to have accidentally drowned.
The body was found shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, floating off of Scarborough's Island near Harborton.
The body, identified as 35-year-old Jeff Joseph Koltys, Junior of Onancock, was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner's Ofice. His cause of death was determined as an accidental drowning.
The circumstances surrounding Koltys' death remains under investigation. Deputies ask if you have any information, to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips can also be submitted online at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.