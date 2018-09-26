CHERITON, Va. (Delmarva Now) — A New York man who led police on a high-speed chase through four jurisdictions from the Eastern Shore of Virginia to Hampton Roads pleaded guilty to 10 traffic-related charges, including a felony charge of eluding police.

Patrick Nilo Gil, 46, was in Northampton County court Sept. 24 to face charges including reckless driving, aggressive driving, driving without a license, fictitious registration.

Gil was arrested Feb. 23 after being stopped inside the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, ending a chase that began on Route 13 in Cheriton in Northampton County.

Cheriton police clocked Gil’s Mercedes Benz SUV at 87 mph going south on Route 13 at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and tried to stop him, Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty said at the time.

Cheriton police contacted Doughty's office when Gil did not stop. Attempts to bring his SUV to a halt with spike strips failed.

Officers and deputies followed Gil, who reached speeds of more than 100 mph, onto the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel before breaking off their pursuit.

“He passed a pickup truck pulling a trailer on the right shoulder, almost hitting it,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Beverly Leatherbury at the trial. “The SUV was swerving and changing lanes going 110 mph.”

She said Gil also passed a tractor-trailer on the right shoulder, narrowly missing other vehicles. He then crashed through the tollgate at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and kept going at speeds of 100 mph on the bridge.

VDOT traffic network cameras captured cars moving onto the shoulder, out of the way as the suspect barreled toward them. Troopers stopped traffic from entering the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Feb. 23.

Leatherbury said he passed a car inside the tunnel narrowly missing an oncoming truck. Leaving the bridge, he continued onto Northampton Boulevard then turned onto I-64 westbound with five police cars following him.

Several attempts were made to use “stop spikes” but those failed to stop him until he reached the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel, the court heard.

A spike strip put down at the mouth of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel eventually brought him to rest in the westbound tube of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Leatherbury described the chase as “dramatic” and said that when he was finally stopped, officers found he did not have a driver’s license and that his only passenger was a chicken.

In addition to the Northampton charges, Gil faces many more in the other jurisdictions.

Judge W. Revel Lewis ordered that a presentence report be prepared.

