CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Virginia State Police are working a crash that left one person dead on the Eastern Shore on Thursday.

The wreck occurred sometime around 11:55 a.m. in the 18000 block of Seaside Road, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

State police said a truck hit a tree off the road. It became engulfed by fire and the driver died as a result.