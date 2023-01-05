Coast Guard rescues boaters off Eastern Shore

The pair radioed for help, after being stranded two miles off shore Sunday.

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Coast Guard crews rescued two boaters after their small vessel beached near Mink Island on Sunday.

The owner of the boat radioed for help after he and his passenger were stranded two miles offshore, according to Coast Guard officials.

The region experience strong storms Sunday evening, and the pair told officials deteriorating weather condition impacted their ability to travel.

The boaters managed to find dry land south of Mink Island, and a helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City flew them to safety.