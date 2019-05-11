NASSAWADOX, Va. — The Eastern Shore Health District announced it will hold a free flu vaccination clinic on Monday, November 18.

The event will take place at the Northampton County Health Department located at 7114 Lankford Highway in Nassawadox from 4 to 6 p.m.

This is a free flu clinic for anyone three years old and older, and for those who don't have insurance or who have insurance that will not cover the full cost of the flu vaccine.

The number of flu shots available under this free program is limited. Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free flu shots are available through a Public Health Emergency Preparedness grant administered by the Virginia Department of Health Office of Emergency Preparedness to assist in exercising vaccination plans for a pandemic influenza event.

RELATED: VERIFY: Misleading claims say government pays millions to 'flu shot victims'

RELATED: VERIFY: Is there a shortage of high dose flu vaccines in DC, Virginia, and Maryland?

RELATED: Virginia Beach to host free flu vaccination clinic