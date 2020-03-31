x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

eastern-shore

Eastern Shore man charged with string of robberies

31-year-old Jarell Edward Corbin faces numerous charges after he allegedly robbed three Accomack County stores in February and March.
Credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office
Jarell Corbin

NEW CHURCH, Va. — Deputies in Accomack County say a man is facing charges in connection with several store robberies on the Eastern Shore.

The most recent robbery happened around 9:51 p.m. on March 26 at the Corner Mart in Oak Hill. Investigators said a man entered the store and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint. He then fled in a small, dark-colored SUV traveling south on Lankford Highway.

On Monday, Accomack deputies investigating the robbery executed a search warrant at a Hillcrest Drive in New Church.

31-year-old Jarell Edward Corbin was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In addition to the Corner Mart robbery, deputies said Corbin robbed a Dollar General in Oak Hall on February 7, and the Accomac Shore Stop in Accomac on March 23.

Corbin is currently being held without bond at the Accomack County Jail.

RELATED: Deputies investigating murder in Accomack County

RELATED: Two people found shot to death in Accomack County