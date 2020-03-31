Eastern Shore man charged with string of robberies

31-year-old Jarell Edward Corbin faces numerous charges after he allegedly robbed three Accomack County stores in February and March.

NEW CHURCH, Va. — Deputies in Accomack County say a man is facing charges in connection with several store robberies on the Eastern Shore.

The most recent robbery happened around 9:51 p.m. on March 26 at the Corner Mart in Oak Hill. Investigators said a man entered the store and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint. He then fled in a small, dark-colored SUV traveling south on Lankford Highway.

On Monday, Accomack deputies investigating the robbery executed a search warrant at a Hillcrest Drive in New Church.

31-year-old Jarell Edward Corbin was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In addition to the Corner Mart robbery, deputies said Corbin robbed a Dollar General in Oak Hall on February 7, and the Accomac Shore Stop in Accomac on March 23.