Eastern Shore moves to 'Phase 1B' for coronavirus vaccine distribution

ACCOMAC, Va. — The Eastern Shore is moving into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

On Wednesday the Eastern Shore Health District announced it will start vaccinating people who qualify under "Phase 1B."

Phase 1b includes essential workers like teachers, first responders, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and people working in food, manufacturing, and government industries, among other groups.

It also includes adults who are at least 75 years old, as well as people living and working in jails, homeless shelters, and "migrant labor camps."