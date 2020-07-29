Person seriously hurt in Eastern Shore shooting

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call of shots fired just after midnight on Sunday at a large gathering on Shell Bridge Road in Painter.

PAINTER, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public's help following a shooting over the weekend in Accomack County.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call of shots fired just after midnight on Sunday, July 26, at a large gathering on Shell Bridge Road in Painter.

Deputies arrived to find a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He is currently being treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, where he is currently listed as being in critical but stable condition.

There's no word at this time of any suspects, and the shooting remains under investigation.