Woman arrested for Eastern Shore stabbing

KELLER, Va. — A woman is facing charges in Accomack County after authorities say she stabbed a man.

Early on the morning of March 6, Accomack Sheriff's deputies were called to Second Street in Keller for a report of a stabbing.

Deputies arrived to find a 63-year-old man suffering from multiple lacerations. He was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and later transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested 26-year-old Antoinette Wanita Satchell of Onancock, and charged her with attempted murder and malicious wounding.

Satchell is currently being held without bond at the Accomack County Jail.