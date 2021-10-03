Woman arrested for Eastern Shore stabbing

KELLER, Va. — A woman is facing charges in Accomack County after authorities say she stabbed a man.
Early on the morning of March 6, Accomack Sheriff's deputies were called to Second Street in Keller for a report of a stabbing.
Deputies arrived to find a 63-year-old man suffering from multiple lacerations. He was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and later transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Following an investigation, deputies arrested 26-year-old Antoinette Wanita Satchell of Onancock, and charged her with attempted murder and malicious wounding.
Satchell is currently being held without bond at the Accomack County Jail.
The stabbing remains under investigation. Deputies ask that if you have any information about this crime to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips can also be submitted online at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.