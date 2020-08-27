Eastern Shore woman accused of stabbing another woman

Megan A. Harrison is charged with first-degree attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a 60-year-old woman in Painter, Virginia.

PAINTER, Va. — An Eastern Shore woman is facing attempted murder charges following a stabbing on Tuesday night.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Pond View Court in Painter just after 10 p.n. for a report that a woman had been stabbed.

Deputies arrived to find a 60-year-old woman suffering from multiple lacerations. She was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and later flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

28-year-old Megan A. Harrison of Painter is charged with first degree attempted murder.