CAPE CHARLES, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Fireworks, parades and more are on tap to celebrate the Fourth of July on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Here’s a look at celebrations planned around the Shore:

Onancock

Enjoy free ice cream with all the fixings at the Fourth of July social celebration Tuesday, July 3, from 6:30-8 p.m. as the Accomack Community Band performs patriotic tunes at the Town Square at Market and West streets.

There will be a painting station for the kids. Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome. Entry and ice cream are free, but donations toward ice cream are welcome.

The celebration is sponsored by the Onancock Business and Civic Association.

Fireworks over the creek follow at dusk. Call 757-302-0388.

Before the ice cream social, head out to the Historic Onancock School for a Community Playground Design Day at 5:30 p.m. and be a part of designing a playground.

There will be a kids art contest and a creative idea collection. The first 50 kids to attend will receive gifts.

Chincoteague

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Old Fashioned Fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Carnival Grounds on Main Street.

The fireworks are sponsored by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, the town of Chincoteague and the Chamber of Commerce.

Before the fireworks, enjoy the fun at the Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival at the grounds starting at 7 p.m., with rides, games, fun and food. There will be live entertainment on the stage.

Visit www.chincoteaguechamber.com

Accomac

The annual non-motorized parade, a town tradition, steps off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.

The annual Fourth of July Firecracker Book Sale will be held July 4, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Accomac Library on Front Street.

The sale, held by the Friends of the Eastern Shore Public Library, will offer books priced from 50 cents to $2. There will be free coloring books and pencils for children.

Refreshments will be served. Visit www.friendsespl.org for details.

Cape Charles

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade and fireworks hosted by the town.

The all-day fun begins at 8 a.m. on Bay Avenue and the harbor, and ends with the fireworks after dark.

There will be a parade, live music, food and more.

Rain date for fireworks is July 5. Call 757-331-4785 or email reccoordinator@capecharles.org

Saxis

A town parade and craft show will highlight the Fourth of July celebrations in Saxis.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. For information or to register for the parade, call Donna Croushore at 610-283-5769 or Katie Morrison at 757-894-5381.

The Eastern Shore Cruisers will hold their Fourth of July Car Show at the town pavilion on Starling Creek Road. Registration begins at 3 p.m. and the show is from 4-7 p.m.

Artisans and craft vendors will be set up on the Green at the Pavilion with artwork, carvings, and handcrafted items. Call Denise Drewer at 757-710-4747.

