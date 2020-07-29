Endangered Cape Charles nature preserve closing for repairs

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Officials are closing the Cape Charles Natural Area Preserve for repairs, saying unauthorized access has led to damage to areas that are off-limits to visitors.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced the move in a news release on Tuesday. Dot Field, Eastern Shore steward for the department's natural heritage division, says visitors have been able to enjoy bird-watching and observe the Chesapeake Bay at the preserve, but the department says some visitors have jumped off the boardwalk and gone through restricted areas, such as a coastal maritime forest and across eroding dunes.