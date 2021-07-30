Memorial swim alongside the CBBT to honor truck driver

The Delmarva Dogfish, a Masters swim team, will swim the length of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in memory of Erik Mezick.

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Friends of Erik Mezick, the truck driver who died after crashing and driving off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel back in December, will swim the entire length of the bridge-tunnel in his honor on Saturday.

The Delmarva Dogfish is a Masters swim team, and Mezick often swam with them. Their 18-mile trek will go from Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore all the way to Virginia Beach. They will stop briefly during their swim for an in-water memorial.