For the first time since WWII, the Chincoteague Pony Swim is canceled

The Chincoteague Pony Penning celebration has been canceled due to the pandemic. This last time the event was canceled was 78 years ago during World War II.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. — Another local, fan-favorite event has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chincoteague Pony Penning, which was set to start on July 2, has been canceled. Alex Tucker, President of the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company made the announcement on Facebook Monday afternoon.

This is the second time in history that a major world event has canceled the penning celebration. The last time it was canceled was 78 years ago, during World War II.

The fire company's board of directors made the decision after analyzing the three phases of the Forward Virginia reopening plan. After careful examination, they determined the cancelation of the event was the best move.

However, the foals of the pony herd will be sold in an online auction at a date that will be determined by the Pony Committee. Plans are also being made to figure out where the ponies will be during the auction.