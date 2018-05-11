ONANCOCK, Va. (Delmarva Now) — One of two foxes caught in Onancock after people were bitten on Halloween tested positive for the rabies virus, according to health department officials.

The Division of Consolidated Laboratories in Richmond on Friday confirmed one of two gray foxes captured in the town was infected with the rabies virus.

The animals were captured after three people were bitten in town. Others in town said they also had encountered a fox that was uncharacteristically aggressive.

Residents reported seeing foxes roaming in various parts of town as early as Sunday.

There were three victims in two separate incidents Wednesday, all in the Market Street to Ker Street vicinity, according to Jon Richardson, environmental health manager at the Eastern Shore Health District.

"Health officials had no way to confirm whether the foxes submitted for testing were, in fact, those responsible for the biting incidents. As a result, the victims are receiving rabies post-exposure prophylaxis that will prevent them from developing the illness that is almost always fatal," a press release from the Eastern Shore Health District stated.

"The Eastern Shore Health District continues to urge residents, not only in Onancock, but in all of Accomack and Northampton Counties, to be vigilant and suspicious of any wild animal that approaches people or pets," the release went on to say.

Rabies can infect animals any time of year and in any location. Raccoons, skunks, and foxes are the wild animals most often laboratory confirmed to have rabies in Virginia, after contact with a person or a pet.

How to prevent rabies

The health department urged residents to prevent the risk of rabies by doing the following:

Enjoy all wild animals from a distance, even if they seem friendly. A rabid animal sometimes acts tame. If you see an animal acting strangely, report it to your local animal control department and do not go near it yourself.

Teach your children to stay away from wild animals and to tell you if they see one acting strange.

Do not leave garbage or pet food outside. It may attract wild or stray animals.

Do not keep wild animals as pets.

Report all stray dogs and cats to local animal control.

Have your veterinarian vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets, and selected livestock. Keep the vaccinations up-to-date.

Limit the possibility of exposure by keeping your animals on your property. Don’t let pets roam free.

If your pet is attacked or bitten by a wild animal, report it to the local health or animal control authorities. Be sure your vaccinated pet also receives an immediate booster vaccination.

If you or your child is bitten by a wild or stray animal, immediately wash the wound with warm soapy water and/or alcohol, then notify the health department and your physician.

For more information about rabies in Virginia, go to: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control/.

What to do if you're attacked

If a wild or stray animal attacks you, immediately wash the wound with warm, soapy water and/or alcohol, then notify the health department and your physician.

If a pet is attacked, immediately notify the health department and call your veterinarian.

If a pet owner handles a pet after an encounter, wear gloves and immediately wash your hands with warm, soapy water and/or alcohol.

If anyone encounters a stray or wild animal acting strangely, call the Accomack County Sheriff Animal Control at 757-787-1131.

To report contact, call the Accomack County Health Department at 757-787-5886 or the rabies hotline on evenings and weekends at 757-302-4300.

