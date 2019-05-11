ACCOMAC, Va. — Republican officials are seeking an injunction to delay the counting of absentee ballots in one eastern Virginia County.

The request came in a court filing after a lawyer for the state Republican Party asked the Accomack County commonwealth's attorney last month to investigate whether a local Democratic committee official illegally requested and filled out absentee ballots for others.

Debra Wharton, a member of the Accomack County Democratic Committee, referred questions Tuesday to state party officials. A spokesman for the Virginia Democratic Party did not immediately respond to email and telephone messages.

County registrar Patricia White said that absent a court order, her office plans to process absentee ballots as it normally does when polls close Tuesday night.

