CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WVEC) — It was a big day on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Friday, as more than a dozen new businesses celebrated their opening in downtown Cape Charles.

Governor Ralph Northam, himself a Shore native, was on hand for the ribbon cuttings in the Main Street commercial district. They include the Cape Charles Distillery, the Northampton Hotel, and several restaurants and stores.

The hope is to bring more tourism to Cape Charles.

