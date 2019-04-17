WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — In Virginia, major strives in space exploration are being made. Wallops Flight Facility in northern Accomack County is planning a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The spacecraft, provided by Northrop Grumman, will deliver cargo to the astronauts.

"We're like space FedEx," said Northrop Grumman Program Manager Kurt Eberly. "And just like FedEx, we own the truck, we own the rocket, the spacecraft, we take control of the cargo and deliver it to space."

Northrop Grumman is just one of the companies NASA is working with on this rocket launch. Eberly said, "Virginia Space is funding these STEM research satellites built by school kids: middle school, high school, even elementary school where they want to measure something in space."

Each of the boxes can be thought of like a loaf of bread and each 'slice' is an individual satellite. Once deployed, the satellites will remain in orbit for a few days before re-entering the earth's atmosphere.

"The kids will be able to see data from these satellites - I think it’s going to be really exciting for the kids and get them really excited about space and science," Eberly said.

NASA runs the Wallops Flight Facility where the launch will take place. The rocket and facilities are both very important aspects to the launch but Wallops' Acting Deputy Director Bob Jameson explains that public safety—on land and in the water—is also a vital responsibility.

"We incorporate aircraft and boats and kind of herd the cattle. We get all the fishing boats out of the way and that could be as much as 2000 square miles we have to clear to do a launch," said Jameson.

This is the 11th resupply mission to the International Space Station but Jameson is all with bigger goals in mind, "that space station is so critical to NASA as we move forward with going to the moon and putting people on the moon, putting people on Mars."

There will be a viewing facility available to watch the launch live.