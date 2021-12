NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: A&N Electric Cooperative said a major power outage is affecting customers on the Eastern Shore Wednesday morning.

As of 8:40 a.m., 21,356 people, or nearly 59% of customers, are experiencing a power outage, A&N's outage map shows.

The electric company said the outage was caused by an issue with the transmission lines and is working with the transmission company to help restore power.