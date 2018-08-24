BLOXOM, Va. (Delmarva Now) — A Norfolk man has been found guilty of attempted murder of an Accomack County deputy sheriff during a high-speed chase through two states.

De’andre Breshon Ayers, 30, was also convicted on four other charges by an Accomack County judge in the September 2016 incident that began with a bank robbery in Pocomoke City.

Ayers had pleaded not guilty to the five charges at his arraignment in December 2017.

He was one of three men arrested in October 2016 in Norfolk after a bank robbery in Pocomoke City and a subsequent chase into Virginia that included shots being fired at an Accomack deputy's vehicle during a high-speed chase on Bethel Church Road in Bloxom.

The bench trial began in late June but was delayed until Aug. 23 after a circuit judge granted defense attorney Allan Zaleski ’s motion for a delay to allow him to bring as witnesses two men incarcerated in other states.

In the earlier portion of the trial, Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan presented seven witnesses, including the deputy and a woman who said she drove Ayers and three other men to Norfolk from Accomack County on the day of the bank robbery and shooting.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Sgt. Eric Nottingham testified that he followed the car matching the description of an alert issued after a PNC bank in Pocomoke was robbed on the afternoon of Sept. 26, 2016.

He spotted the car near a flea market on Route 13 and followed it. The car turned onto Nelsonia Road. After seeing the vehicle go through a stop sign, Deputy Nottingham said he activated his lights and siren.

The pursued car ”shot up to 95-plus up to almost 90 miles per hour,” he testified. Soon the vehicle stopped abruptly, and Nottingham stopped behind it.

Nottingham told the court he looked up and saw what appeared to be a Glock sticking out of the window. He described a dark-complexioned arm sticking out the front driver’s side window holding the gun. He put his car into reverse and began to hear the sound of bullets on metal.

“Like you would hear in a video game,” he told the court.

Nottingham was not hit by any of the multiple bullets fired, but his patrol car was disabled and he could not continue the pursuit.

"It was like a smoke cloud behind my car," he said.

Investigators later found multiple bullets and casings in the car and the roadway, including one bullet that went into the transmission cooler, according to testimony.

Another Accomack deputy, Thomas C. Haines Jr., responded to the scene after hearing on his radio that shots had been fired.

He met the vehicle "almost head-on" as it was fleeing the scene. Haines saw the driver, who he identified in court as Ayers. The driver was wearing a flat-brimmed, white baseball cap with a New York Yankees logo, he said.

"He was the driver ... We were staring at each other, face to face," he said.

Marquita Thomas testified that she picked up Ayers, who she described as a friend, and three other men at Metompkin Seafood in Mappsville at about 2 p.m. that day.

The only person in the group who she knew was Ayers, she said.

"He called me, told me he was broke down," she said.

They went from Mappsville to a gas station in Onley, then to the Onley Royal Farms to get water for her radiator because the car was overheating.

Thomas testified she drove the men to Norfolk. Ayers' car was found later that day in a wooded area behind Hart's Garage in Mappsville.

Detective Joe Bailey of Worcester County was the primary investigator of the bank robbery. He testified that he and another officer retraced the steps of the trip Thomas had made with the men and collected video from each stop along the way.

From photographs from the bank and photo lineups, three men were identified and later arrested — De'andre Ayers, Lamond Perry and Demetrius Perry, Bailey testified.

A fourth person was not charged.

When the trial resumed Thursday, defense attorney Zaleski did not have the witnesses he sought earlier. One of those witnesses was a fugitive from justice in North Carolina and the other declined to testify, he told the court. Instead, he put his client on the witness stand.

Ayers told him he saw the police car behind him and turned off the highway. He admitted he saw the lights and heard the siren, but could not immediately stop.

“I didn’t stop because I was scared of the deputy. I was not going 90 like he said,” He said he was driving 35 or 40 miles per hour and did not have a weapon. He denied shooting at the deputy and placed the blame on back seat passenger Lamond Perry.

He said he heard the back window roll down and heard the shots. “I heard a whole bunch of gunshots from the back seat. I heard ‘Go, go, go’ and took off. Nobody’s going to sit there when someone is shooting at an officer,” he explained.

The Commonwealth then questioned Ayers.

“You were the driver while they robbed the bank. “Yes,” responded Ayers. He said he was not part of the plan to rob the bank.

“I was working two jobs,” he said. “I didn’t need to rob a bank.”

Zaleski moved to dismiss all charges against Ayers.

“Just because a person could have been killed does not mean it is attempted murder,” he told the court citing a 1935 case involving wood falling off a roof.

“This is far from a bundle of sticks,” said Morgan. “The only purpose to fire a gun at someone is to kill them.”

“There was a bank robbery,” said Judge W. Revell Lewis III. “You were driving the vehicle. The officer said it was going 85 to 90 miles per hour. You abruptly stopped the vehicle. He said he saw a gun come out of driver’s side window. I find you guilty as charged on all charges.”

In addition to the attempted capital murder of a deputy, Ayers was convicted of shooting from a vehicle, unlawfully shooting a law enforcement vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm.

Ayers, who has been incarcerated since his arrest in October of 2016, is set to be sentenced in December.

Lamond Perry and Demetrius Perry are both serving prison sentences after pleading guilty in the case.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved