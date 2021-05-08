Man dies after being thrown from car in crash in Accomack County

The driver of a 2006 BMW was traveling northbound when he drifted off the road and hit a ditch. The vehicle overturned throwing the driver from the car.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead overnight.

It was around 12:36 a.m. Saturday when the crash occurred on Lankford Highway north of Parks Road.

The driver of a 2006 BMW was traveling northbound when he drifted off the road and hit a ditch. The vehicle overturned throwing the driver from the car.

Matthew Mitchell, 43, of Temperanceville, Virginia, died at the scene of the crash.

State police said it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.