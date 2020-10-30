Man dies in single-vehicle accident in Accomack County

A 32-year-old man was killed when his truck hit a guardrail. State Police said both the driver and passenger were intoxicated at the time of the crash.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday morning.

It was around 1 a.m. when State Police was called to investigate a single-vehicle wreck on Chincoteague Road. That's east of Mosquito Creek Bridge.

The driver of a 2011 Ford F-350 was traveling eastbound on Chincoteague Road when the truck ran off the road and hit a guardrail.

The truck rolled over into the marsh and the driver was partially thrown from it.

The 32-year-old male driver died instantly.

Officers at the scene found evidence that there was a passenger involved in the crash.

They were able to locate 25-year-old Marshall Shaffer. He has injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said both the driver and the passenger were intoxicated at the time of the crash.