ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A 20-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Accomack County on Saturday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened after 6 a.m. at 5106 Fleming Road, spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Isaiah D. Townsend was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling northbound when he crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Dodge Ram.

The Ram was driving in the southbound lanes.

Townsend, of Horntown, Virginia, died. He was wearing his seatbelt and the time of the crash, Anaya said.

She said alcohol is not a contributing factor in the crash.

The family of the victim has been notified.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.