Moped driver dies after head-on crash in Accomack County

BELLE HAVEN, Va. — State police say a 56-year-old moped driver died after driving head-on into a truck in Accomack County Monday afternoon.
First responders were called to a stretch of Belle Haven Road in Belle Haven after hearing about a deadly two-vehicle crash.
Investigators learned the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving south on Belle Haven Road when a moped driver who was driving north crossed over into southbound traffic and rammed right into the truck.
The moped driver died at the scene. Police identified him as 56-year-old Larry Junior Reid. Right now, authorities aren't sure why Reid crossed into the southbound lanes.
Reid's next of kin has been notified of his death. Police say no charges will be pursued at this time.