Moped driver dies after head-on crash in Accomack County

Police say the moped driver crossed into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into a pickup truck. No charges are being pursued at this time.

BELLE HAVEN, Va. — State police say a 56-year-old moped driver died after driving head-on into a truck in Accomack County Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to a stretch of Belle Haven Road in Belle Haven after hearing about a deadly two-vehicle crash.

Investigators learned the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving south on Belle Haven Road when a moped driver who was driving north crossed over into southbound traffic and rammed right into the truck.

The moped driver died at the scene. Police identified him as 56-year-old Larry Junior Reid. Right now, authorities aren't sure why Reid crossed into the southbound lanes.