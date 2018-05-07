One Accomack County man died and another was seriously injured when the motorcycles they were operating crashed into a horse in Northampton County Tuesday evening.

Shawn Michael Simpson, 27, of Pungoteague was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Route 13 just south of Birdsnest Drive around 9 p.m. on July 3, according to First Sgt. Ben E. Jeffrey Jones, Virginia State Police Area Commander.

The other man, Constantine Nicholas Stephano, 26, was transported by medical aircraft to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, Jones said.

The horse also was killed in the crash.

